IGK

Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Details IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel is a lightweight, non-crunchy gel with touchable hold + shine. With Coconut Oil + Aloe Vera Extract. This product can be used on towel dried hair or right before blow drying for a controlled, tousled look. Ideal for normal-to-fine hair, loose curls and waves. You have: Any hair type/a want to air dry. You want: Lived-in/piecey texture/lightweight hold. This product is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, sulfate-free and provides UV protection.