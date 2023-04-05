Blade + Bloom

Rich Fragrance Oil / First Flowers

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Blade + Bloom

Natural fragrance and aromatherapy - use on pulse points (inside of wrists, throat, inside of elbows and behind knees) to naturally diffuse fragrance with body heat. Ingredients: fractionated coconut oil + essential oils About the scent: first flowers- neroli, + rosewood essential oils blend wonderfully with the sweet floral tones of coriander + amber to create an intoxicating, sophisticated + perfume-like scent. also use when you want to feel uplifted + energized. .34 oz. / 10 ml. glass tube with rollerball