Mielle Organics

Rice Water Moisturizing Milk

$9.99

This daily moisturizer is the perfect solution for bringing life back to dry thirsty hair. Infused with key ingredients such as safflower oil, rice water for hair, yuzu, castor oil and coconut oil to strengthen and lock in moisture. Directions Apply a dime size amount from root to tip on wet or dry hair. May be used for styling and hydration. Ingredients Water (Aqua, Eau), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Sorbitol, Isopropyl Myristate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Stearyl Sulfate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Stearic Acid, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Water, Brassica Campestris (Rapeseed) Seed Oil, Citrus Junos Peel Extract, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glycereth-2 Cocoate, Diheptyl Succinate, Capryloyl Glycerin/Sebacic Acid Copolymer, Xanthan Gum, Aminomethyl Propanol, BHT, Disodium EDTA, Hydrolyzed Milk Protein, Fragrance (Parfum)