Rice Water Leave-in Conditioner

Size: 8 ounce Our Rice Water Leave-in Conditioner contains organic, cosmetic grade fermented rice water. With its unique formula, it has double the moisturizing benefits of glycerin. Blended with an EcoCert preservative and a light citrus scent. Key Benefits: • Great for all porosities • Organic, cosmetic grade rice water with a longer shelf-life than homemade rice water • Pairs well with any product Directions: Apply on wet hair from roots to ends. Use a curly hair approved brush to saturate product through strands. Ingredients: distilled water, fermented rice water, propanediol, organic aloe vera juice, caprylic triglyceride, BTMS-50, radish root ferment filtrate, essential oil blend _______________________________________________________ COMBINE WITH OUR RICE WATER SHAMPOO & CONDITIONER: https://www.etsy.com/listing/748683195/rice-water-bundle-shampoo-deep?ref=shop_home_feat_2 Fro.ology ™ does not claim to treat, cure, diagnose any condition or replace the qualified care of a Medical Practitioner. Products are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. **Not intended for use by anyone with a nut allergy.