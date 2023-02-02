Hay

Rice Paper Floor Shade

Add a soft glow and subtle texture to any space with the versatile Rice Paper Floor Shade, made of lightweight paper with a ribbed bamboo frame. Cord set sold separately. Made in China. Versatile shade inspired by Asian paper lanterns. Made of lightweight paper with a ribbed bamboo frame. Compatible with the HAY Table Lamp Cord Set, sold separately. Brand HAY Collection Rice Paper Shade Collection General Dimensions 1.38" H 23.03" W 22.84" D Product Weight .94 lbs Box Dimensions 18.11" H 21.02" W 21.02" D Assembly Requires Assembly Warranty DWR honors a one (1) year warranty on all products. Brand-specific warranties may extend to longer periods.