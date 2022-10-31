H&M

Rice Paper Floor Lamp

£49.99

New Arrival Floor lamp with a discreet steel frame and a rice paper lamp shade that spreads a warm, soft light and creates an inviting feel in the room. Fabric-covered cord with a plastic switch. E27 bulb holder. Max 4 W LED. Bulb not included. Width at the widest point 45.6 cm. Total height 80 cm. Length of cord 200 cm. Composition Detail: Copper 95%, Plastic 5% Top: Steel 90%, Paper 10% Bottom part: Steel 100% Art. No. 1027364002