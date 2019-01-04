Kiehl's

Rice And Wheat Volumizing Shampoo

$18.00

This lightweight shampoo is infused with a blend of naturally-derived proteins and poly-sugar to revive and add body to thin and lifeless hair. Kiehl's chemists have utilized the latest in haircare science-a volumizing complex that coats hair to impart a healthy, thicker appearance and vitality-and combined it with the long relied upon benefits of Rice and Wheat Proteins to create fullness and body without stripping hair of natural lipids. With Pure Honey and conditioning extracts of Jojoba Seed and Rice Bran, our lightly foaming shampoo cleanses hair, leaving no weighty residue so it looks and feels healthier with a fuller and thicker appearance. Cleanses hair, leaving no weighty residue so it looks and feels healthier with a fuller and thicker appearance Creates fullness and body without stripping hair of natural lipids Formulated with Rice and Wheat Proteins and the conditioning extracts of Jojoba Seed and Rice Bran