Anthropologie

Rica Embroidered Top

$118.00 $41.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4112916210007; Color Code: 029 Invite Victorian-inspired elegance to your wardrobe with this charmingly embroidered top - its ruffled bib imparts an air of depth and sophistication. Cotton Embroidered detail Ruffled bib Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions 23.5"L