Lisa Marie Fernandez for Target

Ric Rac Flare Sleeve Dress

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Model wears size S and is 5’10” Model wears size L and is 5’11” Model wears size 1X and is 5’9” Ric rac dress showcases billowy style and intricate detail Tie belt and side pockets add functional style Sweet white and pastel color palette is perfect for spring/summer