Levi's

Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans, Dark Blue

£44.99

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

New without tags: A brand-new, unused and unworn item that is not in its original retail packaging or may be missing its original retail packaging materials (such as the original box or bag). The original tags may not be attached. For example, new shoes (with absolutely no signs of wear) that are no longer in their original box fall into this category.