Levi's

Ribcage Straight Ankle Women’s Jeans

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

Levi's® highest high rise yet. The Ribcage Jean—with its soaring 12-inch rise—has become a hip-slimming, waist-defining, leg-lengthening obsession. This fit will show off your figure and make you feel as amazing as you look. Levi's® highest high rise yet Classic straight leg for a versatile look The Ribcage Jean has become a hip-slimming, waist-defining, leg-lengthening obsession Hits at the ankle