Levi's® highest high rise yet. The Ribcage Jean — with its soaring 12-inch rise — has become a hip-slimming, waist-defining, leg-lengthening obsession. This fit will show off your figure and make you feel as amazing as you look. Made with a super high rise and button fly to help define your waist Classic straight leg hits at the ankle for a versatile look Sustainably made with TENCEL™ fabric Style # 726930072 Color: Noe Dark Mineral - Dark Wash How it Fits Slim through hip Super high rise: 12" (front) Inseam: 27" Measurements based on size 27 Model is 5'9" and is wearing a size 27 waist Composition & Care 79% cotton, 21% lyocell Low stretch Denim Button fly 5-pocket styling Cambodia