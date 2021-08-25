Levi's

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Fabric Stretch: Medium Stretch Non-Stretch Super-Stretch Fabric: Stretch denim Straight-cut style Ankle length Hidden buttons at fly 5-pocket styling Shell: 99% cotton/1% elastane Wash cold Imported, Turkey Style #LEVIV20530 Levi's newest high-rise jeans, the Ribcage jeans are crafted with a sky-high rise to give your waist the maximum amount of definition. A faded wash and cropped length gives the pair an everyday look that's warm-weather friendly. Show More