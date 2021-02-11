Levi's

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

£94.99

Levi's® highest high rise with a classic straight leg Levi's® highest high rise with a classic straight leg Iconic leather patch at back waist Made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist Hits at the ankle for a versatile look We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally Style # 726930011 Color: Georgie - Medium Indigo How it Fits Super high rise Slim through hip Straight leg opening Measurements from size 27: Rise: 12" Inseam: 27" Leg opening: 17" Super high rise Straight leg Measurements from size 27: Rise: 11.125" Inseam: 30" Leg opening: 14.25" Composition & Care 99% Cotton, 1% Elastane Low-stretch denim Button fly Imported Materials Machine Wash Cold, Wash And Dry Inside Out With Like Colors, Liquid Detergent Is Recommended, Drycleaning Possible, Warm Iron If Needed Denim Low stretch Button fly