Take your sporty style to beach days or poolside hangs when you slip into the Rib-Knit Zip-Front Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit from Xhilaration™. A black and white striped pattern gives this swimsuit a classically chic look, while a rib-knit fabrication and front zipper give it a touch of laid-back flair. This striped swimsuit is fitted with removable cups to provide you with customized shaping and support for confident coverage when you need it, and you'll get the perfect fit every time from an adjustable back-tie closure on the strappy back. Whether you're working on your tan or surfing the tide, UPF 50+ rating helps keep your skin protected from harmful sun rays for a complete day of fun in the sun.