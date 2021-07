iets frans

Ribbed Vest

£12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Ribbed vest by iets frans... Slim-fit Ft. a scoop neck, sleeveless style and crop hem. Finished with an embroidered logo at the chest. Only at UO. Content + Care - 95% Cotton, 5% Elastane - Machine wash - Save energy, wash at 30 Size + Fit - Model is 173.5cm/5'8.5" and wearing size Small