Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
COS
Ribbed Tank Top
£17.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
Farrah Lace Top
BUY
£98.00
Free People
Skims
Long Sleeve T-shirt
BUY
£32.00
£54.00
Skims
COS
Ribbed Tank Top
BUY
£17.00
COS
Arket
Denim Shirt
BUY
£87.00
Arket
More from COS
COS
Pintucked Kick-flare Trousers
BUY
£85.00
COS
COS
Ribbed Tank Top
BUY
£17.00
COS
COS
Dropped-shoulder Boiled-wool Jumper
BUY
£63.75
£85.00
COS
COS
Wool-blend A-line Midi Skirt
BUY
$285.00
COS
More from Tops
Free People
Farrah Lace Top
BUY
£98.00
Free People
Skims
Long Sleeve T-shirt
BUY
£32.00
£54.00
Skims
COS
Ribbed Tank Top
BUY
£17.00
COS
Arket
Denim Shirt
BUY
£87.00
Arket
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted