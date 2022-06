H&M

Ribbed Tank Top

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious choice Fitted, crop tank top in ribbed cotton jersey. Narrow cut at top with a racer back. Size The model is 175cm/5'9" and wears a size S Fit Fitted Composition Cotton 95%, Spandex 5% More sustainable materials Shell: Recycled cotton 23% Art. No. 0934262002