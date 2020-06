Zara

Ribbed Swimsuit

$39.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Straight neckline swimsuit with spaghetti straps without removable cups.JOIN LIFECare for fiber: at least 75% recycled polyamide.This fiber is made from waste reclaimed from other productions of polyamide. Transforming this waste into a new resource, we reduce the production of virgin raw material and water, energy, and natural resource consumption.