Capezio

Ribbed Sweater Knit Legging

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Capezio

Ribbed Sweater Legging If your studio space runs a little cold, our Sweater Legging is the perfect solution. Made of a soft knit blend. Ribbing details highlight the dancer's form. Pair with the knit Cropped Sweater and dance shoes for a seamless studio look, or the Renewal Warm Up Jacket and sneakers for an athleisure look. Product Features: Ribbed sweater legging 44% Viscose Rayon, 28% Polyester, 28% Nylon 5 3/4" fold-over waistband Lengths: XXS- 25 1/8” XS- 25 5/8” S- 26 1/8” M- 26 5/8” L- 27 1/8” XL- 27 5/8” Knit elastic ankle hem Recommended care: Machine wash cold and hang dry