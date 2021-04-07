Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Calle del Mar
Ribbed Short: Lettuce
$325.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Calle del Mar
Ribbed Short: Lettuce
Need a few alternatives?
Tracksmith
Session Shorts
BUY
C$89.00
Tracksmith
Lululemon
Find Your Pace Short 3" Lined
BUY
C$68.00
Lululemon
Isabel Marant
Vicente Swim Shorts
BUY
C$280.00
Isabel Marant
Patagonia
Barely Baggies™ Shorts - 2 1/2"
BUY
C$69.00
Patagonia
More from Calle del Mar
Calle del Mar
Knit Bandeau Lettuce
BUY
$170.00
Calle del Mar
Calle del Mar
Ribbed-knit Shirt
BUY
$358.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Shorts
Adam Selman Sport
Foundation High-waisted Bike Short
BUY
$95.00
Urban Outffiters
Tracksmith
Session Shorts
BUY
C$89.00
Tracksmith
Lululemon
Find Your Pace Short 3" Lined
BUY
C$68.00
Lululemon
Isabel Marant
Vicente Swim Shorts
BUY
C$280.00
Isabel Marant
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted