With the Ribbed Seamless Triangle Bralette from Colsie™, you can show off your eye for style while maintaining a comfy look. This seamless bralette boasts double straps for a touch of sassy flair, and you’ll love the intricate detail of a laser-cut design down the back — perfect to show off with flowy T-shirts and off-the-shoulder tops. A ribbed design adds a bit of texture, but you’ll still rock a seamless look with the cup-free construction. Whether you’re hanging at home or out and about with friends, you can sport your bold style with comfort and ease.