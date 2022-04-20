Bombas

Ribbed Seamless High Rise Hipster

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bombas

We perfected hugs. At least, the kind your underwear gives your hips. We made these from our favorite seamless material, and added a soft ribbed texture. They’re stretchy, and form perfectly to your body without squeezing or restricting. The wide waistband comes up right around your belly button, creating a full layer of sleek, hip-smoothing comfort that’s so supportive, you’ll wanna hug them back. If you’re a fan of our Seamless Hipster undies, but prefer a higher, more supportive waist, these have your name all over them. No two of our tie dye designs are alike. For these colorways, you might see some natural variation.