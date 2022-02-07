Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
H&M
Ribbed Pants
$29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Wide-cut pants in soft, rib-knit fabric with a high waist. Elasticized waistband.
Need a few alternatives?
Pangaia
Move Wide Leg Pants
BUY
$175.00
Pangaia
KkCo
Unelma Meteor Pant In Banana & Natural Stripe
BUY
$235.00
KKCo
COS
Tapered Full-length Jeans
BUY
$115.00
COS
Adidas
Studio Lounge Fleece Pants
BUY
$80.00
Adidas
More from H&M
H&M
Ribbed Pants
BUY
$29.99
H&M
H&M
Wool-blend Suit Trousers
BUY
£79.99
H&M
H&M
Rib-knit Dress
BUY
£39.99
H&M
H&M
Oversized Cotton Shirt
BUY
£29.99
H&M
More from Pants
Pangaia
Move Wide Leg Pants
BUY
$175.00
Pangaia
KkCo
Unelma Meteor Pant In Banana & Natural Stripe
BUY
$235.00
KKCo
COS
Tapered Full-length Jeans
BUY
$115.00
COS
Adidas
Studio Lounge Fleece Pants
BUY
$80.00
Adidas
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted