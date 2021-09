H&M

Ribbed Pants

$24.99 $14.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Pants in ribbed jersey with a slight sheen. High waist, concealed, elasticized waistband, and straight, wide legs with a slit at one side of each leg. Composition Cotton 60%, Polyester 36%, Elastane 4% Art. No. 0965696001 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large