Anthropologie
Ribbed Organic Cropped Top
£35.00£28.00
Style No. 4112732490020 ; Color Code: 011 A hint of stretch is imbued into the soft, organic-cotton silhouette of this top, paired with ribbed stripes to keep a close fit. This simple style is one you'll call on for the working week right through to casual weekends. Organic cotton, elastane Pullover styling V-neck Long sleeves Buttons at front Cropped hem Machine wash Imported Dimensions 50cm L Model Notes Model height 5'8 Model wears Small