Ribbed One-shoulder Sports Bra & Legging Set

$29.99

Product Details Fabric Type 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex Care Instructions Machine Wash About this Item Flattering & Functional Workout Sets for Women : Why sacrifice looks for functionality? This seamless workout set not only takes your performance to the top, but also how you look while you’re doing it! Worn together, the one shoulder sports bra and high waist shorts are super-flattering and stylish for anyone. They even can match well with other outfits/clothing. Womens Workout Sets with Fabulous Elasticity and Durability: Stay dry, even in the middle of hot yoga! Created with durable, skin-friendly nylon and spandex (bra: 92% nylon + 8% spandex/ shorts: 90% nylon + 10% spandex), you won’t have that stuck to your skin feeling thanks to the breathable, moisture-wicking performance fabric of this yoga set for women. A seamless knit means it’s comfortable in 360 degrees and looks amazing too! One Shoulder Top with Built-in Bra & Removable Padding: Talk about trendy and comfortable! You won’t want to take this bra off—no wires, clips or hooks, just the support you need. Plus, removable sponge padding gives you extra coverage and freedom! High Waisted Tummy Control Workout shorts: What’s the best way to look and feel good while working out? Wearing this high-waisted shorts design is a great start—they hug your curves and streamline your shape while the wide-hemmed design gives extra blood flow to your ankles. Widened and reinforced, the crotch allows for optimum flexibility for a wide range of motion during any exercise Wear this Comfy Gym Sets for Women 2 Piece Everywhere: No need to change out of your clothes after the workout—the 2 piece workout sets for women is designed to make you look great in and outside the gym. It’s a great choice for sports, gym, yoga, exercise, fitness, Pilates, lounging and whatever comes after!