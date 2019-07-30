Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Madewell

Ribbed Mockneck Top In Sailor Stripe

$49.50
At Madewell
Part sweater, part tee, this ribbed short-sleeve mockneck top looks amazing tucked into flares, wide legs...everything, really.
Featured in 1 story
Madewell Just Released Their Fall 2019 Collection
by Eliza Huber