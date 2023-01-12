J.Crew

Ribbed Mockneck Sweater In Supersoft Yarn

$98.00 $32.00

Product Details Made from a magical mixture of merino wool, alpaca and stretch, this mockneck sweater is supersoft (hence the name). Featuring allover rib details and an easy, classic fit, you'll be reaching for this sweater all year round. This style is made of wool from certified farms who take a responsible approach to managing their land and caring for their sheep. Plus, it was crafted at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory that provides additional income and better conditions for the people who work there. 56% polyamide/30% wool/10% alpaca/4% elastane. Hand wash. Import. Select stores. Item BM209.