Express

Ribbed Mock Neck Thong Bodysuit

$29.90 $17.94

Buy Now Review It

At Express

ribbed mock neck thong bodysuit $17.94 marked down from $29.90 $29.90 $17.94 Price Reflects 40% Off 4.5 out of 5 stars195 Reviews racing red 2167 White 1Racing RED 2167Pitch Black 58 Select Size: Average Fit based on user reviews: Runs SmallFits as expectedRuns Large at Stonewood Send as Gift Recipient can customize or exchange online And These ribbed button front thong bodysuit. $23.94 marked down from $39.90 $39.90 $23.94 lace v-neck thong bodysuit. $35.94 marked down from $59.90 $59.90 $35.94 ribbed square neck bikini bodysuit. $17.94 marked down from $29.90 $29.90 $17.94 satin downtown cami thong bodysuit. $29.94 marked down from $49.90 $49.90 $29.94 long sleeve surplice thong bodysuit. $32.94 marked down from $54.90 $54.90 $32.94 What Others are Saying 4.5 out of 5 stars195 Reviews Runs SmallFits as expectedRuns Large 91% Recommended Most Recent Reviews Write a Review B BeccaJane Age 20 - 24 Baltimore, MD top100Contributor 4 out of 5 starsOctober 1, 2019 at 3:14:28 PM GMT Flattering I was a bit nervous about the fit, but it fits great - true to size. Comfortable and looks great under a blazer and pencil skirt Runs SmallFits as expectedRuns Large Frequency: Twice per month Was this review helpful?00 S Shawnebear Age 25 - 29 Wisconsin Top 1000 Contributor 5 out of 5 starsSeptember 28, 2019 at 3:49:31 PM GMT Express does it again, another amazing body suit! Love that this is so comfortable and doesn't show too much, very classy with cute jeans and pumps. Runs SmallFits as expectedRuns Large Frequency: Monthly Was this review helpful?00 R rachellaitala Age 30 - 34 Minneapolis, MN top25Contributor 5 out of 5 starsSeptember 25, 2019 at 9:02:40 PM GMT I love this bodysuit so much and wear it dressed up and down for all different types of events/occasions. Runs SmallFits as expectedRuns Large Frequency: Twice per month Was this review helpful?00 Read All Reviews WomenBodysuitStyle 06502805