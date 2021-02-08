Anthropologie

Ribbed Midi Dress

£130.00 £104.00

Style No. 4130326950005 ; Color Code: 011 Ribbed from shoulder to hem, the clingy silhouette of this calf-skimming dress is made for throwing on throughout the week. We'll be wearing ours with snake-print boots and oversized jackets for weekend brunches with friends, and tailored overcoats and towering heels for the office. By Anthropologie Rayon, nylon Pullover styling V neck 3/4 length sleeves Ribbed Midi silhouette Hand wash Imported Dimensions Falls 113cm from shoulder; hem hits at calf Model Notes Model height 5'10 Model wears Small