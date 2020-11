Banana Republic

Ribbed Maxi Sweater Dress

$139.00 $69.50

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

SOFT & STRETCHY: Made in a customer favorite yarn that's also machine washable., FIT & FLARE: Fitted through the chest, waist and hip, flared skirt., Crew neck with rolled edge., Allover ribbed-knit texture., Center front and back seam detail., Unlined.