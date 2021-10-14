Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Monki
Ribbed Lettuce Hem Top
£15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Monki
A long-sleeve ribbed top with lettuce hem details. Tight fit Ribbed fabric Lettuce hem Monki cares: Made with organic cotton In a size S the chest width is 74 cm and the length is 52 cm.
Need a few alternatives?
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Turtleneck
BUY
$34.00
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Long Sleeve Crew
BUY
$32.00
Cuddl Duds
Abercrombie and Fitch
Seamless Rib Fabric Scoopneck Bodysuit
BUY
$45.00
Aberombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Luxeloft Squareneck Tank
BUY
$39.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
More from Monki
Monki
Wide Leg Sweatpants
BUY
£35.00
Monki
Monki
Long Knitted Cardigan
BUY
€40.00
Monki
Monki
Button Up Cardigan
BUY
£35.00
Monki
Monki
Long-sleeve Mesh Top
BUY
£20.00
Monki
More from Tops
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Turtleneck
BUY
$34.00
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Long Sleeve Crew
BUY
$32.00
Cuddl Duds
Abercrombie and Fitch
Seamless Rib Fabric Scoopneck Bodysuit
BUY
$45.00
Aberombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Luxeloft Squareneck Tank
BUY
$39.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted