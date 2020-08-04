Jacquemus

Ribbed Knit Sweater

$320.00 $128.00

At Net-A-Porter

Jacquemus held its Spring '20 presentation in fresh lavender fields, which provided the French designer with the perfect backdrop to showcase his love of bright, bold colors. This pink and orange ribbed-knit sweater is spun for a close fit and has a low scoop neckline. Team yours with white pants. Shown here with: Bottega Veneta Jeans, Jacquemus Pouch, A.W.A.K.E. MODE Sandals, Jennifer Fisher Ring, Nathalie Schreckenberg Earrings.