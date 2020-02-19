Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
The North Face
Ribbed Knit Headband
$26.00
$15.60
Buy Now
Review It
At The North Face
Jersey-knit feminine headband for stylish warmth all season long.
Need a few alternatives?
BaubleBar
Twist Headband
$42.00
$25.20
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Jennifer Behr
Tori Zebra-print Silk-satin Headband
$188.00
$56.40
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Philippa Craddock
Peony And Camelia Faux-flower Headband
£1700.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Philippa Craddock
Peony And Camelia Faux-flower Headband
C$2740.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
More from The North Face
The North Face
Apex Sth Pants
$160.00
$96.00
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
Freedom Insulated Pants
$160.00
$96.00
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
Campshire Pullover Hoodie 2.0
$149.00
$89.40
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
Ballard Rain Boots
$110.00
$66.00
from
The North Face
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
The North Face
Ribbed Knit Headband
$26.00
$15.60
from
The North Face
BUY
BaubleBar
Twist Headband
$42.00
$25.20
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Kitsch
Netflix "to All The Boys I've Loved Before" Box Gift
$25.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Mignonne Handmade
Mod Daisy Pins (set Of 3)
$78.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted