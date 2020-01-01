Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Orseund Iris
Ribbed-knit Corset
$175.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Black ribbed-knit Velcro fastening through back 85% acrylic, 10% polyester, 5% spandex Hand wash
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Maidenform® with LYCRA® FitSense™
High Waist Thigh Slimmer
$54.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
Everlane
The Luster Mockneck Bodysuit
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Capezio
Women's Team Basic Short Sleeve Leotard
$17.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Lively
The All-day Maternity Bodysuit
$45.00
from
Lively
BUY
More from Orseund Iris
Orseund Iris
Knit Corset
$175.00
from
Orseund Iris
BUY
Orseund Iris
Cropped Off-the-shoulder Ribbed-knit Sweater
$260.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Orseund Iris
Night Out Open Back Ruched Satin Blouse
$540.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Orseund Iris
Ribbed-knit Corset
$175.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Intimates
Kiki de Montparnasse
Velvet Robe Blue
$895.00
from
Kiki de Montparnasse
BUY
promoted
Torrid
Dark Red Microfiber 360° Back Smoothing™ Lightly Lined
$48.90
from
Torrid
BUY
promoted
Torrid
Dark Red 360° Smoothing Brief Panty
$18.90
from
Torrid
BUY
Everlane
The Bikini
$12.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted