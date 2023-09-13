Extreme Cashmere

Ribbed-knit Cashmere Blend Jumper

£310.00

New Season extreme cashmere ribbed-knit cashmere blend jumper Highlights light pink cashmere blend ribbed knit ribbed-knit edge crew neck long sleeves ribbed cuffs and hem We've partnered with Good On You — an independent agency that rates how brands perform in relation to their impact on the planet, people and animals, with a multi-criteria rating simplified to a five points scale. In order to be awarded our conscious label, larger brands need to score a minimum of four out of five ('Good'), while smaller brands must score at least three out of five ('It's A Start'). This item comes from a brand rated three out of five ('It's A Start') by Good on You. Please note, this is a brand-level rating and does not guarantee that this product is made with conscious materials. Learn more about what makes a product Conscious on our Conscious Criteria page Composition Cashmere 88%, Nylon 10%, Spandex/Elastane 2% Washing instructions Dry Clean Only Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 21027539 Brand style ID: N98KID