Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Topshop

Ribbed Jersey Flare Trousers

$38.00
At Topshop
High waisted jersey trousers with ribbing features a flared hem. 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
We Found Your 2019 Alternative To Leggings
by Eliza Huber