Uniqlo

Ribbed Heattech Knitted Leg Warmers

$14.90 $9.90

Buy Now Review It

At Uniqlo

Uses our HEATTECH knit fabric for outstanding softness and warmth. Ribbed knit for a sleek look. Ribbed-knit leg warmers. Wear them out and about or around the house to keep warm in cold weather. Scrunching the hem will accentuate your outfit.