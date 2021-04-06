United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Fendi
Ribbed Detail Ff-logo Boots
$1190.00
At Farfetch
The Details Fendi ribbed detail FF-logo boots A pair of boots to depend on? That's what these black leather ribbed detail FF-logo ones from Fendi will be to you? Most definitely. Highlights black leather ribbed detailing FF-logo embroidery slip-on style almond toe flat sole Made in Italy Composition outer: Leather 100%, Fabric 100% lining: Leather 100% sole: Rubber 100% Designer Style ID: 8W6789AE78