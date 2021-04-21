Shade & Shore

Ribbed Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 87% Polyester, 13% Spandex Garment Style: Sleeveless Garment Details: Adjustable Strap Garment back type: Open UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: Cut Out Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 76581095 UPC: 191906102094 Item Number (DPCI): 238-10-4599 Origin: Imported Description Add delightfully sweet style to your swimwear collection with this Rib Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit from Shade & Shore™. Featuring allover rib-knit detailing in black with a front and back side cutout, this chic one-piece swimsuit adds a touch of flirty flair to your swimwear style while providing the perfect complement to warm-weather days. Plus, you'll love having the option of removable cups for customizable coverage for confident wear. All you need is a pair of flip-flops, oversized sunnies and a broad straw hat and you'll be ready to soak up the sun in style. Removable Cups Removable cups offer customized wear