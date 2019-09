Aries

Ribbed Cotton Jersey Tank Top

Aries's white tank top is discreetly hallmarked with an appliqu logo label at the nape of the neck. It's made in Italy to a lean silhouette from ribbed cotton jersey with cut-away shoulders to balance the high round neckline. Tuck it into relaxed denim before and style with heeled sandals for an elevated take on the label's streetwear perspective.