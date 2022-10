J.Crew

Ribbed Cotton-cashmere Relaxed Turtleneck Sweater

$138.00 $82.80

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details Lightweight, cushy and machine washable(!), cotton-cashmere is perfect for lounging, coffee runs and pretty much anything else on the agenda. We extra-love this style, with a relaxed fit and longer length, which works great for a little bit of proportion play. Cotton/cashmere. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BB427.