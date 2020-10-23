Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
COS
Ribbed Cashmere Slippers
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Sam Edelman
Loraine Bit Loafers
$130.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Zara
Animal Print Open Back Loafers
$129.00
from
Zara
BUY
Aldo
Lovirede Oxford Wedge Shoes
$75.00
$49.99
from
Amazon
BUY
HEREU
Alber Tread-sole T-bar Leather Loafers
$425.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
More from COS
COS
Ribbed Cashmere Slippers
$89.00
from
COS
BUY
COS
Cropped Jumper
$225.00
from
COS
BUY
COS
High Neck Wool Cotton Hybrid Collar
$89.00
from
COS
BUY
COS
Wool Tights
$22.00
from
COS
BUY
More from Flats
promoted
Sam Edelman
Loraine Bit Loafers
$130.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Zara
Animal Print Open Back Loafers
$129.00
from
Zara
BUY
Aldo
Lovirede Oxford Wedge Shoes
$75.00
$49.99
from
Amazon
BUY
HEREU
Alber Tread-sole T-bar Leather Loafers
$425.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted