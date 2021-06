Sanctuary

Ribbed Cardigan

$89.00 $25.93

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Classic, effortless style is yours in this chic ribbed cardigan from Sanctuary. Dropped V-neck; button closures at front Imported Patch pockets at front Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11922320 Size & Fit Relaxed fit; approx. 21" long Materials & Care Cotton/nylon Hand wash