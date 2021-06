Simon Miller

Rib Wells Long Sleeve Dress

$198.00 $158.40

Buy Now Review It

Shell: 92% modal/8% spandex Fabric: Mid-weight ribbed knit Wash cold Round neck and long sleeves Length: 46in / 117cm, from shoulder An understated Simon Miller dress with lovely orange-brown color and soft ribbed fabric. Take this look in a polished direction with earth-tone mules and a leather clutch.