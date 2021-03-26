Cotton On

Rib Pocket Bike Shorts

$19.99

Workout in style in the rib pocket bike short. Slim fitting and with a mid thigh length, the side pocket is perfect for holding your keys or phone while you workout. Imported Ribbed waistband Soft rib fabric This item purchased online must be returned to the vendor by mail only. This item cannot be returned to Macy's stores. Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 12153818 Size & Fit Approx. model height is 176 cm and she is wearing an Australian size S/10 Please note this style will ship an Australian size, please follow size conversions Sizing conversions - 0 US = XXXS AUS, 2 US = XXS AUS, 4 US = XS AUS, 6 US = S AUS, 8 US = M AUS, 10 US = L AUS, 12 US = XL AUS, 14 US = XXL AUS Slim fit designed to hug the body Materials & Care Machine Wash Polyamide, Elastane