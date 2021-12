H&M

Rib-knit Top

$17.99

At H&M

Conscious Short top in soft, rib-knit fabric with wool content. V-neck and narrow shoulder straps. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size S Fit Slim fit Composition Polyester 52%, Acrylic 41%, Wool 4%, Spandex 3% More sustainable materials Shell: Recycled polyester 52% Art. No. 1001056001 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large