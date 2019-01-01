Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Year of Ours
Rib Jogger Legging
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Year of Ours
Featured in 1 story
The Fashion Person's Guide To Holiday Gifts
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
Year of Ours
Rib Jogger Legging
$99.00
from
Carbon38
BUY
ASOS 4505
Asos 4505 Curve Gym Legging With Bum Sculpt Seam Detail
£18.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Free People Movement
High-rise Self-hem Sculpt Mesh Leggings
$78.00
from
Free People
BUY
Girlfriend Collective
Lime Compressive High-rise Legging
$68.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
More from Year of Ours
Year of Ours
The Kimberly Bra
$62.00
from
Year of Ours
BUY
Year of Ours
Racer Legging
$106.00
from
Year of Ours
BUY
Year of Ours
Diana Short
$77.00
from
Year of Ours
BUY
Year of Ours
Ribbed Biker Short
$72.00
from
Year of Ours
BUY
More from Leggings
lululemon
Wunder Under Crop Ii Roll Down
$79.00
from
eBay
BUY
Girlfriend Collective
High Waist Full Length Leggings
$68.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
Fjällräven
Fjällräven Abisko Trek Tights
$174.95
$122.99
from
Zappos
BUY
lululemon
Speed Up Tight 28" Full-on Luxtreme
$108.00
from
lululemon
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted