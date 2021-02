Topshop

Rib Flare Sweatpants

$32.97 $24.72

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details A rib knit adds laid-back vibes to heathered pants finished with a retro-cool flare. Topshop US sizes shown. Order size in parenthesis for best fit. - 32" regular inseam; 23" leg opening; 11 1/4" front rise; 15" back rise (size 8) - Drawstring waist - 87% polyester, 10% viscose, 3% elastane - Machine wash, line dry - Imported